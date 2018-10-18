Did Blake Shelton Skip CMT Artists Of The Year To Avoid Miranda Lambert? The Truth

Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert are not known for being the friendliest of exes, but did the ‘Voice’ judge recently go out of his way to avoid the blonde beauty? We’ve got the details!

Blake Shelton, 42, has been enjoying a blissful romance with pop star, Gwen Stefani, for three years now, but many people were wondering if the Voice judge skipped out on the 2018 CMT Artists of the Year event on Oct. 17 to avoid his ex-wife, Miranda Lambert, 34. Being a staple in country music, it’s no wonder everybody noticed that Blake was a no-show at one of the industry’s biggest nights. So we wanted to find out if it was really to avoid an awkward run-in with his former flame! Perhaps not, as an insider close to Blake EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife, “The night was devoted to women and Blake would have felt that the focus would be taken away from all the women being honored by being there so that is why he stayed away.”

All eyes were on the sexy country singer who looked hotter than ever in a sparkling cutout jumpsuit as she rocked out on stage alongside her Pistol Annies bandmates, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley. Miranda – who recently split from Evan Felker – made heads turn in the revealing silver number. But was her showstopping look enough to show Blake what he’s missing? The source went on to explain, “If Blake spent any time worrying about Miranda Lambert then he would either still be with her, or he definitely would be without Gwen. Blake has moved on and the respect and love he has for Gwen is only more defined by not worrying or thinking about his ex.” Wow! Blake is clearly head over heels for the No Doubt frontwoman.

“To build the relationship Blake has with Gwen, he has to put focus and attention to it and they are living their best lives right now,” the pal added. “They understand that Miranda and Gavin [Rossdale] will always be their past and part of their story, but they are enjoying their story and will be looking forward to the next fun twists and turns and adventures it will bring. “That is what is important to both of them right now, it certainly isn’t about their exes.” The “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” songstress started dating the “Boys ‘Round Here” crooner in 2006 and they tied the knot in May 2011. Their divorce was finalized in July 2015 and Blake began dating his fellow Voice judge, Gwen, four months later in November. Meanwhile, Miranda has a full plate as she recently wrapped her Livin’ Like Hippies tour, and in 2018, she was also on the road co-headlining with Little Big Town on The Bandwagon tour.