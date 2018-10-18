Bella Hadid Would Elope With The Weeknd ‘In A Heartbeat’: She’s ‘Madly In Love’ With Him

There’s no engagement ring on Bella Hadid’s finger, but she’d be down for a ‘quickie wedding’ with The Weeknd, HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned! Is she thinking about having kids with the hit maker as well?

Bella Hadid, 22, officially reunited with The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye) this summer, and is already hearing wedding bells, we’re hearing! “Bella is madly in love again with Abel and would elope with him in a heartbeat,” a source close to Bella EXCLUSIVELY shares with HollywoodLife. And love’s not only to blame, as our source continues, “They both have really busy schedules so she thinks a quickie wedding could be fun.” Understandable, considering that Bella’s a runway regular, and The Weeknd’s set to perform on international stages in Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, Japan and more this season. While marriage may just be a fun idea for now, Bella has already voiced it to The Weeknd, our source claims!

“While they are not even engaged, they have talked about marriage and she would love to be a wifey to Abel,” our source reveals. “While Bella would also love a big wedding, with all of her friends and family, she’d also be happy with a romantic getaway where they get married on a beach alone together.” Bella and The Weeknd started seeing one another in 2015, but took a hiatus from November of 2016 and throughout 2017. Their breakup became a distant memory after Abel posted an Instagram slideshow featuring a whopping nine photos, and one video, of him and Bella packing on PDA ahead of the model’s Oct. 9 birthday! Bella took to her respective Instagram on Oct. 16 to post a photo of her touching foreheads with Abel. “Home,” she captioned the shot from her birthday bash in New York City.

The second round of their relationship has been going so good, Bella’s daydreamed about more than weddings! “Bella has even thought about having kids with Abel and feels their kids would be gorgeous,” our source admits. We’re looking forward to the day Bella and Abel become a family of three, or more! The Weeknd has been open to the possibility of having children in the past — we just hope his view on marriage has changed.

“I feel like I’m the kind of guy that would have kids before getting married,” he told GQ in an interview published in February of 2017. At the time, the “Call Out My Name” singer was dating Selena Gomez. “The first thing would be kids. Marriage is scary to me, man.”