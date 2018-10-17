Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Travis Scott Tells Kylie Jenner He Doesn’t Like Tyga ‘Around’ The Family: Is He Jealous?

Senior News Writer & Sports Editor

Kylie Jenner might be cool with her family being on good terms with Tyga, but Travis Scott sure isn’t. We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned why La Flame doesn’t want to ever see Kylie ex near her again.

Kris Jenner, 62, and Kim Kardashian, 37, bumped into Tyga, 28, at a Beyonce/Jay-Z concert, weeks before Kendall Jenner, 22, was spotted at the same party as T-Raww. Surprisingly, the world didn’t end, and it appears the KarJenners are cool with Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend. While Kylie herself has no issue with her fam being friendly with her former lover, don’t expect the same chill attitude from her current bae, Travis Scott, 26. “Travis and Kylie are so madly in love there’s no one that stands a chance of getting between them, especially not Tyga,” a hip-hop industry insider EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “Travis is very confident too. He has no reason to be threatened by Tyga.”

“But,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com, “that doesn’t mean he wants Tyga around Kylie.” The source says Travis would be “bothered” if Tyga got to see Kylie again, especially after the shade he recently threw. “Travis finds some of the things Tyga’s said and done to be way out of line, especially the comment he made [On Nicki Minaj’s Queen radio] about how he was owed some credit for Kylie’s success.”

For those who forgot, Travis seemed to say he was behind Kylie becoming a pop cultural juggernaut. “You’ve got to look at the before and after,” he started, per Elle. “She always had a platform, and she was always destined to be what she was going to be regardless, but, when I stepped in, there was a lot of codes being taught. It was like, you could do this, you should start this, you should start doing your hair like this…you should add that because you need black people to f*ck with you ‘cause you need culture. If you ain’t got black people behind you, you ain’t got nothing. … So I had a lot to do with all that, you know what I’m saying? Which I don’t need credit for.”

“That really got to Travis,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com. “It was so disrespectful — not to mention, totally delusional.” That’s not the only reason why Travis doesn’t want to “f*ck with” Tyga, so to speak. The rumors about him being Stormi Webster’s real dad really “bug Travis too,” the source adds, and Kylie hanging with Tyga would only add fuel to that.

Don’t get it twisted, though. This isn’t a jealously issue, as the source says that Travis “isn’t worried about Tyga ever swooping in and stealing Kylie away, they’re over for good.”