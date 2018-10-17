Tiny Enjoyed T.I.’s ‘Hot’ Oval Office Video — But Was She Jealous Of Melania Trump Look-Alike?

T.I. released a clip promoting his album, ‘Dime Trap,’ that featured a Melania Trump look-alike. Here’s what his wife Tiny Harris thought about the video!

T.I. dropped a promotional clip on Twitter that showed him in the Oval Office with a Melania Trump look-alike who strips off a replica of the real Melania’s infamous “I Don’t Really Care, Do You?” jacket. While the first lady wasn’t happy with the video, Tip’s wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris loved it.

“Tiny thinks T.I.’s latest video is hot. He looks good in the Oval Office,” a friend of Tiny’s tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She thoroughly enjoys imagining him there.” The insider adds that “Tiny fully understands her husband’s message and purpose” with incorporating a naked Melania look-alike into the clip and that “she’s not jealous at all.”

“She’s proud of him for having the balls to take shots at President [Donald] Trump,” the pal continues. “Tiny feels like this video was a genius way for Tip to express his rage at the president and get a whole lot of free publicity for his album too.”

The rapper, 38, dropped the video on Twitter to promote his album, Dime Trap. After the clip went viral, Melania’s communications director, Stephanie Grisham, tweeted out a story about the clip asking, “How is this acceptable?” She also labeled the clip “disgusting” and called for a boycott of T.I. through hashtags. Grisham later expanded on her comments to CNN in a statement. “Like it or not, she is the first lady and this is the White House,” she told the news outlet. “It’s disrespectful and disgusting to portray her this way simply because of politics. These kinds of vulgar attacks only further the divisiveness and bias in our country — it needs to stop.”

But it turns out the Xscape member, 43, is proud of her man’s ability to evoke such a reaction. “The fact that the White House took the time to comment on the video… that’s brilliant and Tiny applauds her husband for playing the game and staying true to his politics,” the source says.