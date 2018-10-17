T.I.’s Melania Trump Video Was A Shot At Kanye West Too: He’s Furious He’s Supporting Trump

T.I.’s recent controversial promo video was not only inspired by President Donald Trump, it was also inspired by Kanye West and his recent public political rants.

It turns out that Kanye West, 41, was a big influencer in T.I.‘s new headline-making promotional video for his Dime Trap album, and the controversial features were meant to be a reflection of T.I.’s anger with the rapper’s public support for President Donald Trump. He even captioned the video, “Dear 45, I ain’t Kanye” before tweeting it. “Kanye was a big motivator for T.I. making this video,” a hip hop insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “The way Kanye’s been kissing up to Trump and trying to legitimize him is infuriating for T.I. and he felt compelled to make an equally dramatic statement. He felt he needed to stand up and hit back hard. He’s still burning over what he sees as Kanye’s betrayal, this video was absolutely a shot at him too.”

T.I. taking shots definitely caught attention with the video. With unbelievable images such as a Melania Trump lookalike giving a lap dance to someone playing Donald, it was an obvious representation of T.I.’s feelings about the First Couple and anyone who supports them. Shortly after it was released, Melania’s spokesperson Stephanie Grisham retweeted a tweet that went against the wild video, clearly indicating her disapproval. “How is this acceptable? #disgusting #boycottT.I. @Tip,” the tweet read.

Melania’s team’s reaction isn’t too surprising since the video could definitely be seen as disrespectful. The First Lady recently told ABC News that she feels like she’s one the most bullied people in the world and T.I.’s video seems to prove that. “Melania feels horrible about T.I.’s video,” a White House insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She feels totally revolted and bullied yet, again.” We can’t help but think Kanye may feel the same way but he has yet to speak out about the video.