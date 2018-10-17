The Situation’s ‘Freaking Out’ Over Prison Sentence: ‘Heavily Leaning’ On ‘Jersey Shore’ Co-Stars

Mike Sorrentino isn’t doing well ahead of his prison sentence for tax evasion. The reality star is struggling with the outcome of his court hearing and he’s anxious. He’s leaning on his ‘Jersey Shore’ family and fiancee for serious support.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, 36, is going through a tough time ahead of his prison sentence for tax evasion. “He’s not doing well right now. He’s really struggling, and the news of him going to jail is becoming reality, so he’s freaking out,” a source close to the Jersey Shore star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He’ll find out soon if his sentence will be reduced and he’s anxious over it.”

While it’s been an emotionally draining time, Mike is surrounded by friends and family, who he grateful to have, especially now. “He’s heavily leaning on his ‘Jersey Shore’ co-stars during this, which he considers the most challenging time of his life — and all while he is about to get married and is supposed to be the happiest,” the insider explains. “All of the ‘Jersey Shore’ cast has been there for him, supporting him so much, as has his fiancée Lauren [Pesce, 33].”

The high school sweethearts, who are currently engaged, have made it through a few challenging times over the years, including his road to sobriety. Mikes lawyer recently confirmed the reality star will marry Lauren before he begins his prison sentence. “He’s having trouble staying excited, but he truly can’t wait to marry her,” the source admits. ” The wedding is early November and he’s trying to focus on that. Lauren and Mike are relying on each other. They know this will make their relationship stronger, but they’re both so freaked out right now.”

Mike and Lauren announced their engagement on social media on April 26, with a collage of photos. He popped the question in Miami with a 3-carat cushion cut diamond, set in an 18-karat rose gold and platinum setting, accented with pink diamonds, worth around $65,000. The two have been together for nearly a decade, and she stuck by his side as he battled prescription drug abuse, which led to two rehab stints over the years.

As previously reported, Mike pleaded guilty to tax evasion in January, and could have faced a maximum of five years in prison. His brother Marc Sorrentino, who also pleaded guilty to aiding in the preparation of a false and fraudulent tax return, was sentenced to 24 months in prison. They both attended a court hearing in Newark NJ.