Sofia Richie ‘Jealous & Uncomfortable’ With Scott Disick Spending Time With Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian have been spending more time together lately, and Sofia Richie isn’t totally comfortable with it. Here’s why she ‘wishes Kourtney wasn’t around.’

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian have been hanging out together with their children recently, much to Sofia Richie‘s dismay. “Sofia is beginning to fight feelings of jealousy as Scott and Kourtney continue to spend more time together,” a source close to the model, 20, tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Sofia did her best to be cool with Scott’s relationship with Kourtney for a while… She wanted to be the cool girlfriend, which was easier to do when Kourt had a boyfriend. But now that Kourtney is single and dating again, Sofia struggles with the time Kourtney spends alone with Scott and the kids.”

Kourtney, 39, ended her relationship with Younes Bendjima in August, and she hasn’t started exclusively seeing anyone else in the two months since. However, she has been spotted out with grown-ish star Luka Sabbat, fueling romance rumors. A source told People that “it’s nothing serious right now,” though.

But the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s single lifestyle isn’t the only thing that’s concerning Sofia. “Scott is looking really good lately and it stings when Sofia wants to see her sexy man him but can’t because he is busy with Kourtney,” the insider dishes. “Sofia supports Scott being a great dad, she just wishes Kourtney wasn’t around him as often.”

The source adds that Scott’s girlfriend “does not believe” his ex is over him “at all.” The insider says, “She sees the way Kourtney still looks at Scott with love. Sofia does not want to lose Scott back to Kourtney. It would break her heart.”

Scott, 35, and Kourt share three children together – Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign Disick, 3. The two of them have been committed to co-parenting their kids ever since their breakup in 2015. Most recently, the parents teamed up to take their daughter to a paint-your-own pottery studio in Calabasas on Oct. 15.