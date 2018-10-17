Rob Kardashian’s Lost ’30-50 Lbs’ While Out Of The Spotlight: He ‘Completely’ Changed His Life

Although Rob Kardashian has remained out of the public eye, he’s been working on his health, as well as his relationship with the Kardashians, according to a report! Here’s how he’s apparently turned his life around!

Rob Kardashian, 31, is reportedly living a healthier and much happier life these days! Although the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been laying low since his split with ex-fiancee, Blac Chyna, 30, he’s apparently been putting in major work to better himself — mind, body and soul. Rob has lost around 30-50 pounds, a source tells Entertainment Tonight. He’s reportedly been working hard to get his life back on track, especially for the sake of his 1-year-old daughter, Dream, who he shares with his ex.

“Getting out of the spotlight was so important for Rob,” the source reveals, noting that leaving Instagram has been beneficial for Rob. “He needed to completely change his life, things were spiraling out of control for him and his health and relationships were suffering. He needed to refocus. — His life is completely different now,” the source adds.

Despite having his fair share of ups and downs, Rob has changed his outlook on things, according to the report, which claims he’s mended his co-parenting relationship with Chyna. Also, the reality star has reportedly enlisted the help of professionals to get his health under control, and is exercising and eating well. “He’s got his priorities in check,” the source says. “First and foremost he is there for Dream and he knows that to do so he needs to be healthy.”

Rob has even started leaving his home, the source adds. — A complete 180 from when he would not even attend important family functions. As you may know, he skipped out on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s Italian wedding in 2014 due to his insecurities. And, speaking of family, Rob has reportedly been spending a lot more time with his sisters Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner, along with their children! “All the cousins [Dream and Rob’s sister’s kids] are very close,” the source says.

Rob has also been open in the past about his struggles with his weight, and so has his family. Back in February, Khloe talked about Rob’s weight struggles, while speaking with a contestant on her E! show, Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian. “I know how you feel. You feel trapped in your own body, and I feel that way for my brother, who has gained a lot of weight. It’s debilitating,” Khloe said.