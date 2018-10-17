Pusha T Shockingly Reveals It Was Not Kanye West Who Told Him About Drake’s Son & Twitter’s Losing It

Just days after Drake’s candid conversation about his beef with Kanye West, Pusha T is setting the record straight on his end! He claims Ye’ didn’t tell him about Drake’s son, and this person did…

Who really spilled the tea? Pusha T, claims it was Noah “40” Shebib who told him about Drake‘s son — not , Kanye West. 40 is actually a longtime producer of Drake’s. “The information came from 40,” Pusha T said in reference to Drake, 31, implying that Kanye, 41, was the source, during a new interview on Joe Budden‘s podcast.

“It didn’t come from Kanye, at all. 40 is sleeping with a woman, who begins to … he talks to her daily. Five, six hours a day … And ultimately speaks about how he’s disgruntled about certain things, notoriety and things involving Drake and his career, and so on and so forth. With that also came the fact that Drake has a child. With that also came the trip that everybody took to go see the child, and bring him gifts, and all this information. She divulged this information. That’s where it came from,” Pusha continued.

Later in the conversation, Pusha continued to explain his issue with Drake placing the blame of leaked information on Kanye. “Only reason I’m here now, for real for real, is because [Drake] was so passionate about the MS thing,” he said. Drake previously mentioned that he wasn’t happy with Pusha T for dissing 40’s multiple sclerosis condition and suggesting he was going to die soon. Pusha continued: “And they did the backlight and they put the spotlight on his face, ‘When you said my friend,’ but your friend is the reason why. That’s how it came about. That narrative’s gotta die. Listen, it needs to die. It’s done. That narrative is done.”

Pusha T talking about who the information about Drake’s son came from. Oh boy, ppl bouta be in shambles pic.twitter.com/skxRZ90XrV — CHANYE (@traptomcruise22) October 17, 2018

Above is a short clip of Pusha’s explanation. If you want to hear more, check out the video at the top of the article.

Pusha T then went on to explain that Drake may have been unaware of the situation and incorrectly placed the blame on Ye’. The G.O.O.D. music rapper also suggested that Ye’s public apology to Drake about the situation, made it seem like he was responsible for leaking the information about Drake’s son.

As we previously told you, Drake spoke about the situation candidly for the first time on LeBron James’ HBO series, The Shop, which aired October 12. He insinuated that it was Ye’ who told Pusha about his son, after Drake said he showed Ye a photo of his baby and admitted he was struggling with the situation. — This all led viewers to believe Ye’ then told Pusha, who, as you may know, outed Drake as a father on a diss track soon after.

In the interview, Drake went on to defend 40, who he believes Pusha unfairly targeted on his diss track. “When you mention defenseless people who are sick in the hospital that passed away, that really sent me to a place where, you know, I just believe then and believe now that there’s a price you have to pay for that,” Drake said on The Shop. “It’s just, it’s over. Someone’s gonna punch you in the fucking face.”

Drake and 40 have yet to respond to Pusha T’s claims.