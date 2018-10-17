Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: The Sweet Way He’s Making Her Feel Cherished During Pregnancy

Prince Harry is even more smitten with Meghan Markle now that she’s bearing his future child, HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned! Find out how he shows it, here.

Prince Harry, 34, is experiencing a whole new level of love. Their marriage has been bliss since the May wedding, but now, we’ve learned how Meghan Markle’s pregnancy news — announced on Oct. 15 — has affected their romance. “This pregnancy has brought Meghan and Harry closer than ever,” a friend of Meghan’s EXCLUSIVELY shares with HollywoodLife. “They were already crazy in love but starting a family has deepened their feelings in a way they weren’t expecting.” And here’s why she’s “blown away.”

After Harry found out he’s going to be a dad, he’s been living up to his namesake by being Meghan’s “Prince Charming,” as her friend calls it. He’s been taking advantage of every opportunity he can get to name drop his new bride! “The way he constantly says ‘My wife this,’ and ‘My wife that,’ it’s just so sweet and makes her feel so cherished and loved,” the expecting mother’s pal goes on. “It’s so indicative of how proud Harry is of Meghan, he truly makes her feel like the most special woman in the world. Meghan pinches herself all the time, she knows she got so lucky and this pregnancy is only making things more romantic.” She’s been “glowing” with happiness, our source adds. You can see that on Meghan’s face in our gallery above, which shows the royal couple touching down in Australia for their Commonwealth tour on Oct. 16!

But for the same reason Harry is cherishing Meghan even more, he fears for her, we’ve heard. The royal couple have a busy itinerary ahead of them, expecting to participate in a whopping “76 engagements,” the Evening Standard reported. After Australia, they’ll be jetting to Fiji, New Zealand and Tonga as well for their 16-day trip, which will conclude on Oct. 31. And there’s even been a warning of a possible Zika virus transmission in Fiji and Tonga, as we’ve told you on Oct. 15!

“Harry is usually such a carefree guy but Meghan‘s pregnancy has already changed him,” a friend of the Duchess of Sussex EXCLUSIVELY told us on Oct. 16. “He’s already in protective daddy mode. He’s so worried about this trip they’ve just left on because their schedule is jam packed with engagements and he’s paranoid that it’ll be too much for Meghan and their unborn baby.” Luckily, we chatted with OBGYN Dr. Peter Weiss of Beverly Hills who assured us that Meghan faces “minimal risks” on her international tour — read our full interview with the doctor!