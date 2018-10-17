Pete Davidson & Ariana Grande: Why He Refuses To Get Rid Of The $100K Engagement Ring

He has Ariana Grande’s engagement ring again, but despite their painful breakup, Pete’ Davidson’s never getting rid of the $100K sparkler. We’ve learned exclusively that it’s for two important reasons!

Pete Davidson‘s upset after his painful breakup with fiancée Ariana Grande, but he’s not letting it destroy him. Ariana graciously returned her $100,000 engagement ring when they split, and he’s transforming his grief into something positive. Pete’s choosing to focus on the good times they had together this summer, rather than the bad! “Though their relationship was short, it really was important to him. So, he wants to remember it fondly, and feels like he should treat it as a good memory instead of love lost,” a source close to the Saturday Night Live star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Good for him. Of course, there’s a little part of the comedian still holding onto his love for his former fiancée. After all, it’s been less than a week since they announced their breakup. Pete, says the source, isn’t losing hope that they could still get back together one day. “Though Ariana returned the ring, he feels like she’ll have it again at some point,” they said. “And in the chance that they don’t get back together, he’d still like to keep the ring, because it’s a keepsake of what they once had.” HollywoodLife reached out to Pete’s reps for comment.

Ariana, of course, is having a hard time right now, too. The “God is A Woman” singer confessed on Instagram that she’s taking a break from social media for a bit to deal with her sadness. In the since-deleted post, she wrote, ““Time to say bye bye to the Internet for just a lil bit. It’s hard not to bump news n stuff that I’m not tryna see rn. It’s very sad and we’re all tryin very hard to keep goin. love u. And thank you for bein there always.” All our love to both Pete and Ari!