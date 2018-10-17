Pete Davidson Looks Devastated In 1st Pic Since Heartbreaking Ariana Grande Split

Pete Davidson was spotted looking very glum on Oct. 17, just three days after his shocking split from Ariana Grande was announced. Take a look.

Pete Davidson, 24, has been spotted for the first time since the shocking news broke that he has split from Ariana Grande, 25. Paparazzi snapped the Saturday Night Live star heading to his mom Amy’s home in New York on Oct. 17, according to TMZ, which published a pic of the glum comic. Wearing a hooded sweatshirt, Pete understandably looked devastated as he kept his head down. SEE THE 1ST PIC OF PETE DAVIDSON SINCE HIS ARIANA GRANDE SPLIT, HERE.

It’s been a rough few days for the funny man. Days after news of his breakup broke on Oct. 14, Pete canceled a comedy gig. He was due to headline a show at Temple University in Philadelphia on Oct. 17 but, on the eve of the event, the Main Campus Program Board announced that the SNL star had pulled out and was being replaced with comedian and actor Adam DeVine. “Unfortunately, Pete Davidson will no longer be able to do our homecoming show due to personal reasons,” the Board revealed in a letter posted on Instagram.

In the meantime, while Ariana pulled out of a cancer benefit in Los Angeles at the last minute over the weekend, she pushed herself to perform at the taping of A Very Wicked Halloween: Celebrating 15 Years on Broadway on Oct. 16. On the afternoon before the recording, she shared a selfie on her Instagram Stories of her wearing ivy green lipstick and her trademark high ponytail. She captioned the pic, “Can’t believe I almost let my anxiety ruin this for me today!!! Not today Satan! Not tomorrow or the next day either.” She later added, “Finna [sic] sing my heart out and be a big walking vessel of love. Bye.”

As for her ex, Pete, he has deleted his Instagram account completely. We have no idea when he will return to social media – if at all.