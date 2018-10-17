National Pasta Day 2018: Olive Garden’s Never-Ending Pasta Bowl & More Epic Deals

Happy National Pasta Day! To celebrate this tasty day, restaurants are offering some amazing deals. Check out what deals the restaurants have for you all to chow down on!

It’s the most wonderful day of the year! National Pasta Day is October 17. Restaurants like Olive Garden, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, and more have some seriously tasty deals. Everyone loves pasta, and there’s more than enough to go around this National Pasta Day.

Olive Garden is currently offering its Never-Ending Pasta Bowl starting at $10.99. It’s truly never-ending. You can enjoy over 100 combinations of pastas, sauces, and toppings with this deal. Plus, you get unlimited soup or salad and breadsticks. This deal isn’t just for National Pasta Day, so you can chow down on this deal long after Oct. 17!

Over at Carrabba’s Italian Grill, customers can enjoy Spaghetti Pomodoro, Linguini Positano, and Fettucine Alfredo for only $10. Now that’s a steal! Plus, leftovers are always a good thing! Buca di Peppo is celebrating World Pasta Month by giving customers the chance to win a free vacation! How exciting! Eataly NYC Flatiron is having its Fall Pasta Festival from Oct. 1 to Oct. 21 and celebrating all the pasta. There will be special pasta dishes, the launch of a new pasta book, and complimentary pasta tasting. Be right back, going to Eataly! Giusto Sapore is having a one-day sale for National Pasta Day. Customers can save 50% on Giusto Sapore pasta purchased through Amazon. Simply use the code “50pastaday” at checkout.

There are so many places for you to get an epic National Pasta Day deal. Don't be a noodle and miss out on these yummy dishes!