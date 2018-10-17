National Pasta Day: Olivia Culpo, Kim Kardashian & More Celebrities Digging Into Noodles

Today is National Pasta Day! In honor of this occasion, take a look through photos of celebrities chowing down on giant bowls of spaghetti and other noodles!

Today is a big day for carb lovers. October 17 is National Pasta Day, which is the perfect excuse to gorge on some spaghetti. Someone let Anna Kendrick, Kendall Jenner, and the Hadid sisters know what day it is, because we know they’ll probably appreciate having a reason to dig into a big bowl of noodles.

Kendrick isn’t shy about her love for pasta. On Sept. 14, she took to Instagram to share a shot of her chowing down on some noodles tossed in tomato sauce. The image appeared to be taken after the premiere for her film A Simple Favor, because she was still wearing the red Cushnie dress that she donned for the event. “I’m not sure @cushnie would appreciate this picture but I consider carbohydrates sacred and I promise I didn’t let a morsel get anywhere but in my face,” Kendrick captioned the post, along with four spaghetti emojis.

Jenner opened up about her favorite pasta places on her app in Dec. 2016, admitting that her “love for pasta knows no limits,” according to Teen Vogue. “There’s nothing better than digging into a bowl of fresh, delicious spaghetti bolognese! And, when it comes to what type I order, I definitely don’t discriminate (but anything with truffles is an added bonus),” she said, before revealing her favorite places to get some noodles.

Jenner’s list included Il Pastaio in Los Angeles, naming their their truffle garganelli as “the most amazingly rich, buttery pasta ever.” She also loves Jon & Vinny’s cacio e pepe with fresh bucatini noodles. If you’re a New Yorker though, then check out Roscioli, which Jenner dubs “an amazing little place with such high energy and the best, freshest food,” and order their spaghetti carbonara. But be warned – if you ever spot Jenner eating pasta (with Bella Hadid, no less), and try to snap a photo of her, she will 100 percent flip you the bird while continuing to stuff her face. As she should. See which other celebs love pasta in the gallery above! Happy National Pasta Day!