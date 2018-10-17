Miranda Lambert Shows Major Sideboob In Cutout Jumpsit For 2018 CMT Artists Of The Year

CMT Artists of the Year honoree, Miranda Lambert, looked beyond incredible when she performed at the ceremony on Oct. 17. Click in to see her gorgeous look!

Miranda Lambert did not disappoint with her look for the 2018 CMT Artists of the Year event! As one of seven honorees at the annual event, Miranda definitely stood out in her sparkling, striped jumpsuit. The ensemble featured a cutout right in the center, so Miranda went braless and showed off insane sideboob. She’s seriously looking better than ever these days, and this outfit definitely proved that!

This year’s list of honorees at the Artists of the Year are all women, as CMT furthers its commitment to female country artists. Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Kelsea Ballerini, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild and Hillary Scott are also being honored, in addition to Miranda. Keeping with the girl power theme, all the honorees will be joined by other female artists for epic performances during the ceremony. Fittingly, Miranda’s performance, which opened the show, was with her Pistol Annies bandmates, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley.

Pistol Annies formed in 2011, but the group went on hiatus in 2014, after canceling tour dates amidst the success of Miranda and Ashley’s solo careers. The ladies reunited in 2017, though, and in Sept. 2018, they confirmed that a new album, Interstate Gospel, would be released on Nov. 2 of this year. Along with the album, they announced three comeback tour dates in New York, Los Angeles and Nashville this fall.

Meanwhile, Miranda recently wrapped her Livin Like Hippies tour, and in 2018, she was also on the road co-headlining with Little Big Town on The Bandwagon tour. She is nominated for four awards — Female Vocalist of the Year, Single of The Year (“Drowns The Whiskey”), Song of the Year (“Drowns the Whiskey”) and Musical Event of the Year (“Drowns the Whiskey” with Jason Aldean) — at the event.