Melania Trump’s Plane Forced To Make Emergency Landing After Smoke Fills The Cabin — Is She Ok?

A plane carrying First Lady Melania Trump and a group of reporters was forced to turn around after filling with smoke and the smell of ‘burning’. Here’s what happened next.

First Lady Melania Trump is okay, but had a terrifying experience today when her Philadelphia-bound plane was forced to return to Joint Base Andrews this morning after a “mechanical issue” made the plane fill with smoke, according to CNN. Reporters joining the first lady on the plane noticed a “thin haze” of smoke in the cabin about 10 minutes after takeoff, and reported a burning smell. Everyone on board the plane was reportedly provided with wet towels to place over their faces if the smell got to strong to handle.

The plane landed safely around 9:00am at the Maryland air base; Trump’s communications director, Stephanie Grisham, told CNN that the incident was a “minor mechanical issue. Everything is fine and everyone is safe.” The White House has not yet provided an official, specific explanation about the incident.

Reporters were traveling with Trump to Philadelphia, where she was to meet with the families of kids affected by exposure to opioids while in the womb. She was to be joined with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar during her planned tour of a neonatal intensive care nursery. Later in the day, Trump was slated to speak at a US Health Department conference. The press pool on the diverted flight was told that the trip with the first lady is being “re-evaluated.” FLOTUS is still going to Philadelphia later today, on a different plane, said Grisham.

It’s been a rough week for the first lady. T.I. posted an explicit video on Twitter featuring a Melania look-alike stripping for him in the Oval Office, which she felt was immensely disrespectful, according to a source who spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. And, her husband, President Donald Trump, left her standing in the rain during a trip to Florida. FLOTUS can’t catch a break right now.