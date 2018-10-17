Maren Morris Hits CMT Artists Of The Year In Gorgeous Feathered Dress

Maren Morris is one of the ladies of the evening at the 2018 CMT Artists of the Year, and she looked amazing when she showed up to the event in a gorgeous pink dress. Click in to see it!

Some of the biggest stars in country music are being honored at this year’s CMT Artists of the Year — including the one and only Maren Morris! The 28-year-old showed up to the event on Oct. 17 looking like an absolute queen, as always. She wore a pink dress, that showed off her insanely toned legs. The real highlight of the ensemble, though, was those SLEEVES! The feathered sleeves definitely stood out, and Maren rocked them like a pro. The dress also featured silver embellishments across its lining, and Maren wore her shoulder-length hair down and straight to complete the look.

In addition to Maren, Carrie Underwood, Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild and Hillary Scott are also being honored as Artists of the Year by CMT in 2018. Notice anything special about the list? Yep, they’re all ladies! The all-female honoree list is part of CMT’s push to recognize women in the industry, and all seven ladies will be taking the stage to perform during the event, as well. For her performance, Maren will be joined by Brandi Carlile for a sure-to-be epic tribute to the late Aretha Franklin.

Maren is currently hard at work on her second studio album, which fans are anxiously waiting for. After all, it’s been more than two years since she put out her debut record, Hero. She’s been writing and hitting the studio during her down time recently, although there hasn’t been much of it — she just wrapped up a months-long tour with Niall Horan!

There’s been no details about a release date for the record revealed just yet, but considering the rest of Maren’s year is pretty much wide open, she’ll likely be hunkering down and getting to work. In the meantime, we’ll be patiently waiting…