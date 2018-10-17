Maren Morris & Brandi Carlile Team Up For Powerful Aretha Franklin Tribute At CMT Artists Of The Year

What an iconic moment. Brandi Carlile joined Maren Morris onstage at 2018 CMT Artists of the Year for a stunning tribute to Aretha Franklin, and it took completely took our breaths away.

Maren Morris was honored as one of the biggest country music artists of this year at the CMT Artists of the Year ceremony on Oct. 17, and she celebrated the honor with a performance dedicated to Aretha Franklin at the event. For the powerful tribute, Maren was joined by Brandi Carlile, and together, they completely captivated audience members and viewers alike Maren wowed in a pink pantsuit when she hit the stage, and the ladies sounded incredible as they belted out “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.” Seriously- AMAZING!

Aretha sadly died at the age of 76 on Aug. 16, leaving fans and musicians everywhere completely devastated. Two days after the Queen of Soul’s tragic passing, Maren performed her song, “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” at her concert in Las Vegas, making it clear that Aretha had a profound impact on her. “All hail Queen Aretha,” she captioned a video of the performance. “Loved singing this this weekend.” Clearly, the powers that be at CMT took notice of this epic performance, and tapped Maren to do something similar at Artists of the Year.

For the first time ever, this year’s Artists of the Year honorees are ALL female, as part of CMT’s push to recognize women who’ve had an impact on the industry. Along with Maren, Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild and Hillary Scott were also honored.

You make me feel like a natural woman 😍💖 @MarenMorris pic.twitter.com/y4OFMTIKd5 — Maren Morris México 🇲🇽 (@MarenMorrisMx) October 18, 2018

Maren recently revealed on Instagram that she had finished the vocals for her untitled sophomore record, and fans have been anxiously waiting for her to release a new song and/or album news. It’s been more than two years since she debuted with Hero in 2016, so hopes for a new album in 2019 are high — and we can’t wait!