‘RHOBH’: Why Lisa Vanderpump Refuses To Attend Camille Grammer’s Wedding This Weekend

There will be at least one empty seat at Camille Grammer’s wedding. After ‘stressing’ out over whether to attend or not, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned Lisa Vanderpump decided she’s won’t go!

There’s always drama surrounding any wedding, and that goes triple when someone from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is getting hitched. Camille Grammer, is set to marry David C. Meyer this weekend, and one of the big questions has been if Lisa Vanderpump, 58, was going to attend. The answer is…no! “Lisa is both stressed and relieved as she finally made the decision yesterday (Tuesday) not to attend Camille’s wedding,” a source close to RHOBH EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com.

“Lisa refuses to handle the stress of the event and doesn’t see the point in putting herself in an uncomfortable situation,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com. “She hasn’t filmed with or even seen the other ladies (except Denise Richards, who she’s filmed a couple scenes with) in over a month and doesn’t want to start now at an big event like this.” Lisa’s relationship with her fellow RHOBH castmates has soured over an issue with Dorit Kemsley adopting a dog from Lisa’s rescue, but it has gotten so bad that the show’s producers have stepped in. They begged Lisa to put aside her bad blood and attend the wedding, so you know they’re not happy with her decision to sit this one out.

“Production is annoyed she isn’t coming,” the insider added. As for Camille, she “could not care less that LVP is skipping out. The other ladies are over Lisa skipping out, too, but are getting used to her not inviting them or attending things anymore. Camille feels it’s probably for the best, she doesn’t want any more drama and just to get married,” according to the source. Plus, as it turns out, there will be plenty of RHOBH people there that LVP’s absence might not even be noticed.

“Kyle [Richards], Teddi [Mellencamp Arroyave] and Lisa Rinna will be at the big day,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com, before dishing the details about Camille and David’s big day. “The wedding will take place over the weekend on the big island in Hawaii and it will most definitely be filmed. Erika [Girardi] can’t make it because she’s working and Denise chose not to attend, but not because she has an issue with Camille. It was just too much for her with her kids and new husband to go.”