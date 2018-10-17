Kylie Jenner Wants More Kids With Travis Scott ‘Sooner Than Later’: ‘She Was Made To Be A Mom’

Now that’s what we like to hear! Travis and Kylie welcomed their first child to the world eight months ago — and the next won’t be too far off, a source says. We’ve got all the details!

The KarJenner clan is going to keep growing — but who’s going to have a baby next? Odds are good that Kylie Jenner, 21, and Travis Scott, 26, will be up next to bat, even though their adorable daughter Stormi Webster is only eight months old. It’s possible we’ll be seeing a baby bump soon, a source told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kylie is so happy being a mom and creating a life with Stormi and Travis,” the insider said. “She can’t wait to have more kids one day. Expect it sooner than later for sure. She was made to be a mom and thinks Travis is an amazing father.” We can’t wait for this sweet family of three to grow to a foursome!

Even Larsa Pippen, Kim Kardashian‘s best friend, said she was “sure” that Kylie would have her second baby soon, while Khloe Kardashian, 34, will be taking some time with her four-month-old daughter True Thompson before trying to have another one. But even if the Kardashian sisters aren’t sporting beautiful baby bumps together, it’s still so exciting to hear that Kylie wants to start growing her family ASAP. We just hope she gets pregnant with six girls in a row, just like she wants. During a YouTube collab with fellow makeup mogul James Charles, 19, Kylie admitted that she wanted seven little ladies before having a boy. Sounds like she’s going to create the next generation of the Keeping Up With the Kardashian cast herself!

Is Travis just as on board with a big family as his girlfriend is? Judging by the sweets shots with Stormi he has posted on social media, it sure looks like he loves being a dad.

Hollywoodlife.com reached out to Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s reps for comment.