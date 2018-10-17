Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick: Why Her Sisters Are Totally Convinced They’ll Get Back Together
Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick have been kicking it together lately, & HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY learned that there’s one ‘obvious’ thing that has her sisters thinking they will reignite a romance.
The Kourtney Kardashian, 39, & Scott Disick, 35, saga continues. The two are evidently on excellent terms these days, and despite their perspective budding romances, the Kardashian sisters still believe that one day, Kourt and Scott will wind up together! “Kourtney and Scott still have major chemistry, the attraction between them is obvious again whenever they’re together. That’s the one big thing that has her sisters convinced the two of them will eventually end up back together, a Kardashian insider tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Something tells us Sofia Richie, 20, and Luka Sabbat, 20, won’t be happy about this!
Sofia and Scott won’t be shown up though, and they shared a sexy date of their own on Oct. 11. The couple made a stunning pair at the VIP opening of the Maddox LA gallery, and HollywoodLife learned that the two were completely smitten with each other throughout the night! After arriving and hugging the gallery owners, Scott and Sofia posed for pics and headed straight for the back. “They seemed really smitten with one another, constantly smiling and making sure the other one was always close by,” a witness said. So sweet!