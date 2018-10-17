Exclusive
Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick: Why Her Sisters Are Totally Convinced They’ll Get Back Together

Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick have been kicking it together lately, & HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY learned that there’s one ‘obvious’ thing that has her sisters thinking they will reignite a romance.

The Kourtney Kardashian, 39, & Scott Disick, 35, saga continues. The two are evidently on excellent terms these days, and despite their perspective budding romances, the Kardashian sisters still believe that one day, Kourt and Scott will wind up together! “Kourtney and Scott still have major chemistry, the attraction between them is obvious again whenever they’re together. That’s the one big thing that has her sisters convinced the two of them will eventually end up back together, a Kardashian insider tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Something tells us Sofia Richie, 20, and Luka Sabbat, 20, won’t be happy about this!

The insider also revealed that mom, Kris Jenner, has some thoughts on the matter. “Kris believes too that Scott and Kourtney will have a happy ending, but it will take the right timing. She believes that once Scott and Kourtney are both single again, at the same time, fireworks might go off and another baby might seal the deal,” the source shared. “Scott is so much a part of the family, Kim especially would love to see him and Kourtney get back together, and same with Khloe, who feels like Scott will be her brother in law forever no matter what. Kourtney swears up and down it’s not going to happen, but there’s no denying they’ve been getting along really well again.” HollywoodLife has reached out to reps of both stars for comment.
In the meantime, it looks like both Kourtney & Scott’s separate romances are still going strong. Kourt has been spending time with her man Luka, who is almost half her age, but the pair seem to be the perfect match! Both stars were all smiles as they were seen leaving the Off-White gallery in Beverly Hills on October 10, just one of their many dates they’ve shared as of lately. Kourtney was definitely dressed to impress on this specific date though, and wore a sexy outfit which included a sheer tank top that revealed her bra. She was looking hot hot hot!

Sofia and Scott won’t be shown up though, and they shared a sexy date of their own on Oct. 11. The couple made a stunning pair at the VIP opening of the Maddox LA gallery, and HollywoodLife learned that the two were completely smitten with each other throughout the night! After arriving and hugging the gallery owners, Scott and Sofia posed for pics and headed straight for the back. “They seemed really smitten with one another, constantly smiling and making sure the other one was always close by,” a witness said. So sweet!