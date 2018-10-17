Kim Zolciak Fires Back After Fans Accuse Her Of Photoshopping Kids To Be Skinnier: ‘People Are Sick’

Some fans think that Kim Zolciak recently photoshopped a pic of her four-year-old twins, Kaia and Kane, and she clapped back to deny the accusations in the BEST way!

Kim Zolciak is never shy when it comes to standing up for herself against trolls, and she was at it again after being accused of using photoshop on a pic of her twins, Kaia and Kane, 4. “People are f***in sick,” she wrote. “Get the f*** out of here!! No post was taken down and no photo has been nor will ever be edited of my children! i will no longer stand for this bulls***!”

The photoshop accusations came after Kim re-posted the photo of the twins from her daughter, Brielle Biermann’s, Instagram Story in September. Some fans pointed out that they thought Kaia looked much different in Kim’s version of the pic, compared to Brielle’s, and accused Kim of ‘sexualizing’ her by making her “butt bigger and nose smaller.” Clearly, the accusations are still haunting Kim weeks later, because it wasn’t until Oct. 16 that she took to Twitter to fire back at the haters for making these wild claims against her

Kim has been criticized for her parenting decisions in the past, so she’s no stranger to standing up for herself when it comes to these issues. For instance, when Brielle, who’s 21, confirmed she gets lip fillers earlier this year, Kim publicly supported the decision on social media. Fans were NOT okay with this, and made sure to let her know that it was “bad parenting” to let her daughter get the injections. Eek!

Speaking of plastic surgery, Kim recently had a procedure done of her own — she confirmed on Instagram that she got a breast reduction in mid-September! She has since shown off her much smaller boobs, and confirmed that she’s “feeling fab” with the weight lifted off her shoulders (literally).