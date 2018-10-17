Kim Kardashian Gets Intimate With Naked Male Model For Sexy New KKW Beauty Line

Kim Kardashian’s new KKW Beauty ad is exudes sex appeal! The reality star seductively poses next to a completely nude male model in a promo photo that is entirely NSFW! See it here!

Kim Kardashian, 38, can make just about anything look sexy… even makeup! — And, that’s exactly what she did with her latest product launch of KKW Beauty‘s new Pressed & Loose Powder Pigments. Kim revealed the artwork for her latest product, which features her dressed in a silver, long sleeve bodysuit with clear boots. Next to her in the shot is a completely nude male model, who is holding a mirror that shows her reflection.

The photo’s concept is to show off her new pigments, one of which she modeled in the shot. “@kkwbeauty by David LaChapelle! A New collection featuring 7 Pressed & Loose Powder Pigments, all in bright & jewel-toned shades!!!!! I’m wearing the blue shadow and pigment!”, Kim captioned the Instagram photo. The collection will be available this Friday, October 19. at 12 PM PST.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is picture kneeling down on a couch in the ad. Her brunette hair, which was styled by her personal hairstylist, Chris Appleton, was down and fell across her back. Makeup artist to the stars and a frequent Kardashian glam squad member, Sam Visser is responsible for Kim’s makeup in the beauty ad. The male model in the photo has not been identified, but it’s clear by the comments that fans are eager to know who he is. — See the ad below!

Kim Kardashian promotes her new KKW Beauty products, Pressed & Loose Powder Pigments, on Instagram, October 17, 2018.

Kim gave a preview of the new products on her Instagram stories, October 17.

“Freaky”, “Big Bank”, “New Drip”, “Flashy”, “Bands”, “Extra Glass”, and “Extra” are the names of the new Flashing Lights Collection Pressed Powder Pigments.

“Fire”, “Rollie”, “Ice Glaze”, “Floss”, “Guap”, “High Key”, “Grill”, are the names of the Flashing Lights Collection Loose Powders Pigments.

“The #FlashingLights Pressed Powders come in 7 prismatic and jewel-toned shades providing versatility & dimension to your favorite makeup looks,” the mother of three wrote on a second post promoting the products.