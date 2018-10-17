Kim Kardashian ‘Looking For Romance’ From Kanye West On Her Birthday: Why It’s Crucial He Delivers

Kim Kardashian is getting ready to celebrate her 38th birthday on Oct. 21 and she’s turning to hubby Kanye West to make some romantic memories that will help spice up their marriage.

Kim Kardashian will turn 38 on Oct. 21 and the soon-to-be birthday girl is expecting her husband Kanye West, 41, to follow through with a lot of romance to help celebrate. “Kim really wants Kanye to go all out for her birthday,” a source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She is looking for romance. She is looking for gifts and materialistic things. She is looking to spend time as a family. She is looking for fun. She really wants to see what Kanye has in store because she wants an all out moment and she wants Kanye to focus on her only. She wants to feel loved and pampered and she feels this will actually be a bit of test on where they stand in their relationship.”

There’s been a lot of speculation that because of Kanye’s recent public political antics, he’s having some difficulties in his marriage with Kim, but the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is hoping her birthday will turn it all around. “There has been strain but she is looking forward to her birthday to reset things leading into the holidays so they can be at the best they have ever been,” the source continued. “Because if you remember, she got engaged to Kanye on her birthday, so he definitely knows what to do to make her feel special. Its going to be a big tell on their relationship status.”

A great birthday for Kim could definitely lead to improvement. Despite their differences in some political topics, it seems the couple supports each other as much as they can. Kim’s BFF Larsa Pippen recently told us about how Kim’s standing by her man despite all the criticism he’s receiving over supporting President Donald Trump. “She cares,” Larsa EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife at the Rock The Runway Event Benefiting CMN Hospitals. “She’s a great wife. She’s trying to support him and he means well. He’s coming from a good place. Everything that Kanye does, it’s coming from a good place. Sometimes he’s judged and it’s based on other things. If you spoke to him you’d really realize that he really is a genius. He’s way ahead of our time.”