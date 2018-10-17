Khloe Kardashian Planning To Join Tristan Thompson On Away Games: She Wants To ‘Keep Tabs’

To make sure Tristan Thompson’s not up to monkey business, Khloe Kardashian will be flying to some of his NBA games outside of Cleveland, HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned! Here’s what she fears.

Khloe Kardashian, 34, may have decided against moving to Cleveland for now, but she’s not staying at her Calabasas home base 24/7. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star would like to head to some of the cross-country destinations on Tristan Thompson’s NBA schedule, we’ve learned! “Khloe is looking to ease her mind a little bit with the NBA season starting and actually is anticipating to join Tristan on some away games, especially when there is a couple in a row because she would like to keep tabs on Tristan,” a source close to Khloe EXCLUSIVELY shares with HollywoodLife. The 2018-19 preseason has already begun, and tonight, Tristan’s in Canada for the Cleveland Cavaliers game against the Toronto Raptors on Oct. 17. And we’ve learned what city his baby mama’s especially concerned about.

“Especially in markets like New York, she wants to be there so nothing happens and he isn’t out late night with any girls,” our source continues. The Cavs are scheduled to play the Brooklyn Nets in their hometown on Dec. 3. Other major cities Tristan’s heading to this season are Minneapolis, Detroit, Orlando, and the list goes on. He’s even returning to Washington, D.C. on Nov. 14, the scene of his alleged cheating scandal. The NBA star caused pandemonium after security camera footage from 2017 leaked just two days before True Thompson’s birth on April 12, which showed him making out with one woman, and motor boating another, in a hookah lounge. Naturally, all eyes were on him a few months later, when he was photographed leaving Hollywood’s Warwick night club with friends and two mystery ladies on Sept. 19. “She is leaving no room for fault this time around,” our source adds.

Kim Kardashian’s BFF, Larsa Pippen, would agree with Khloe’s choice! Regarding whether or not Khloe will eventually move back to Ohio, the actress EXCLUSIVELY spilled to us on Oct. 16, “You kind of have to go wherever your man is, where your family is.” Not only does Khloe have her boyfriend’s schedule to stress over, but perhaps the team itself, Larsa also shared. “I recently told her that she’s going to have more stress now because her husband’s team is not going to be as good without LeBron [James] so to keep that in mind as the season goes on so she’s going to have to be a little bit more patient with him,” she told us, referring to the fact that LeBron signed to the Los Angeles Lakers. Larsa went so far as to confess that she thinks Khloe’s “overwhelmed,” what with being a new mom! Hopefully joining Tristan’s away games can act as a stress reliever for Khloe.