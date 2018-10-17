‘RHOA’ Alum Kenya Moore Shares First Pic Of Unborn Baby — See Sweet 3-D Ultrasound Photo

Does this mean haters will stop saying Kenya is faking her pregnancy? The reality star just shared her sonogram on social media — and has already decided the little one looks like dad. Take a look!

It’s getting real! Kenya Moore, 47, has been rocking a baby bump for months now, but there’s nothing like an ultrasound picture to change the game — and a 3-D one at that. Kenya shared the first shot of her little one’s face on Oct. 17, and she couldn’t help but notice the baby’s similarities to her husband Marc Daly. Yes, already! “It looks like play-doh or Claymation LOL but you can make out a face,” she captioned the photo. “The black is not hair it’s just part of the image. No you can’t tell if it’s a boy or girl. But OMG the baby has daddy’s lips and nose!” The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star even added a second picture to the post, featuring a close up of Marc’s lips next to the sonogram.

The funny thing is, Kenya isn’t the first one from the Bravo show to get a sonogram this week! In fact, Porsha Williams, 37, posted a video while she was in the middle of getting hers done. Her baby’s heartbeat could be heard, and Porsha’s huge smile as she listened could not have been cuter. But after seeing the joyful look on her face, we’re dying to know how Kenya reacted to her first look at her little one. Was Marc in the room holding her hand? Did she cry? We’ve got so many questions. But hey, we’re just glad she shared this ultrasound shot!

Kenya has been super open with her followers ever since announcing her pregnancy in April. The mom-to-be loves sharing baby bump photos as she progresses — which is why it’s SO weird that haters are convinced she’s faking the whole thing.

Even when she posted a shot of her bare belly, nay-sayers still had negative comments for Kenya. She can’t win! But here’s to hoping this 3-D ultrasound shot puts all of those rumors to rest.