Kelsea Ballerini Is Ethereal In White As An Honoree At CMT’s Artists Of The Year

For her first time as a CMT Artists of the Year honoree, Kelsea Ballerini sure looked the part — she looked beyond incredible when she attended the ceremony on Oct. 17. Click in to see!

Kelsea Ballerini is being honored at the CMT Artists of the Year event on Oct. 17, and she totally slayed on the as she arrived to the ceremony. The 24-year-old showed off her amazing figure in a white dress, which featured a belted black bow. The ensemble had a sheer neckline and sleeves, and Kelsea added a clunky necklace to bring attention to the high neckline. She completed the look with her parted to the side and swept back into an updo, and looked like a total goddess. Kelsea had a huge smile on her face as she posed for photos, and was absolutely glowing!

This is Kelsea’s first time as an honoree at Artists of the Year, and she’s in some pretty amazing company! This year, CMT is showcasing women in country music at the event by honoring only females. Along with Kelsea, the other honorees are: Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Kimberly Schlapman, Hillary Scott and Karen Fairchild. During the show, Kelsea will be taking the stage with Allison Krauss for a very special performance, while the other women also team up with fellow female superstars for epic collaborations.

It’s been quite an incredible year for Kelsea, whose sophomore album, Unapologetically, came out in Nov. 2017 (she’ll release the deluxe version of the record with four new songs on Oct. 26). Meanwhile, the country superstar also got married to Morgan Evans in Dec. 2017, went on a headlining tour in the spring of 2018, and has been opening up for Keith Urban on the Graffiti U tour since the beginning of summer!

The Keith tour wraps up in the beginning of November, and in the beginning of 2019, Kelsea will be hitting the road with Kelly Clarkson. Life sure is good for this girl!