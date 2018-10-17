Kardashian Fam’s Most Impressive Body Transformations: Rob Losing 40 Pounds, Khloe Toning Up, & More

Families who get fit together, stay together! The Kar-Jenners have amazed us numerous times over the years with their mind-blowing body transformations. See the best ones here!

Looking to shed a few pounds? Just take a page out of the Kardashian fam’s book, because they’ve got it down to a science! Khloe Kardashian, 34, Kim Kardashian, 37, Rob Kardashian, 31, Kourtney Kardashian, 39, and even Kylie Jenner, 21, have all drastically changed their bodies over the years. Whether it be tightening up post-pregnancy, or dropping a whopping 40+ pounds like Rob just did, their dedication to looking fit is unequivocally impressive. Join us in taking a look back at their all-time most impressive transformations!

If you’re wondering why Rob has remained out of the public eye lately, it’s because he’s been working on his health! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has reportedly shed some major pounds. Rob has lost around 30-50 pounds, a source tells Entertainment Tonight. The lifestyle switch up can be credited to the sake of his 1-year-old daughter, Dream, the report also claimed. “Getting out of the spotlight was so important for Rob,” a source revealed. “He needed to completely change his life, things were spiraling out of control for him and his health and relationships were suffering. He needed to refocus.

Khloe Kardashian dropped jaws everywhere when she whipped out what may be the Kardashian family’s most drastic body transformation. Koko has always been a stunner, but after she gave birth to her daughter True, she did not take toning up lightly! The reality star immediately hit the gym and soon, was sharing loads of sexy snaps on her Instagram. Khloe has seriously never looked better!

A list of Kardashian body transformations cannot be made without looking back at Kim K’s summer 2018 extreme weight loss. Kim hit her lowest weight ever, and she revealed she was a mere 118 pounds! The famously curvy star flaunted her weight loss endlessly on social media, but in many of her selfies, her rib cage alarmingly popped out of her small frame. Naturally, her family became concerned over time. However, when her sisters asked her if she was eating, and made mention of Anorexia, Kim sparked a major controversy with her response!