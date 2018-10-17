Jocelyn Chew Gets Hot New Hair Makeover After She’s Identified As Diddy’s Rumored New GF

Jocelyn Chew, Diddy’s rumored new girlfriend, was seen looking fantastic with a flattering new hairstyle after she left Nine Zero One Salon in West Hollywood on Oct. 17.

Jocelyn Chew, 26, the lady who is rumored to be Diddy‘s new main squeeze, was seen looking amazing with a new hairstyle while leaving Nine Zero One Salon in West Hollywood, CA on Oct. 17. The brunette beauty’s long wavy locks were significantly darker than they were before as she flaunted her figure in a light pink button down blouse and cut-off denim shorts. She also took to her Instagram story to share a photo of her sitting in the salon chair while a stylist worked on her hair.

Jocelyn may have wanted to revamp her look since her name’s been plastered all over the headlines due to her rumored romance with 48-year-old Diddy. The singer’s 10 year relationship with ex Cassie has reportedly ended and now Jocelyn seems to be the one catching his eye. The split has shocked many of his fans since the former lovebirds were known for working on their up and down long term romance but now that Diddy’s moved on all eyes are on Jocelyn!

Although Jocelyn and Diddy’s relationship is still fresh (the pair reportedly met in Miami just last month) we can’t wait to see how things progress. Neither one has publicly shared any clues into their romance but if things get serious, we’re sure they’ll happily show off their love.

Diddy sure has good taste in women as Jocelyn is beautiful! There may be a big age difference between the new couple, but we’re happy that they’ve found a connection and seem to be getting along!