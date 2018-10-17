‘Jersey Shore’s Ronnie ‘Feeling Pressured’ By Friends To Dump Jen Harley: Their Romance Is Toxic

‘Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has been having a difficult time in his relationship with Jen Harley and it turns out some of his friends are even encouraging him to end the romance.

Jersey Shore‘s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley‘s relationship has definitely been up and down in the past few months and now some of Ronnie’s friends are trying to convince him that the drama is not worth it. “Ronnie is feeling pressured by friends to end his relationship with Jen,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife. “Everyone around Ronnie sees that all Jen does is push Ronnie’s buttons to set him off, but yet he fails to put a stop to it which frustrates Ronnie and his friends that care about him.”

Jen took to Instagram on Oct. 16 to hint about her problems with Ronnie when she answered fans’ questions about their relationship. In one response, she even blamed Jersey Shore for their issues and said she wishes Ronnie would quit the show. “Jen’s Instagram tirade is ridiculous,” the insider continued. “Ronnie’s friends and family see it as another example of how she is an instigator and pushes him to stay in the position he is in which isn’t good.”

In addition to being bothered by Jen’s Instagram rants, Ronnie’s friends think she’s too toxic for him and want him to move on into a healthier relationship. “She’s a total enabler and everyone in Ronnie’s inner circle, including Ronnie, knows this isn’t a healthy relationship,” the insider explained. “None of his friends are fans of hers and they have seen him change so much because of her. She’s very difficult and blaming the show when she’s the one pushing him into this spot. Everyone’s urging him to leave the relationship once and for all.”