Jenna Dewan ‘Seeing Someone New’ After Channing Tatum Reportedly Starts Dating Jessie J

She’s no longer dancing with herself. With reports claiming Channing Tatum is dating Jessie J, his ex, ‘World Of Dance’ host Jenna Dewan, has supposedly found a new love of her own!

Jenna Dewan, 37, is “seeing someone new,” an insider reveals to Us Weekly. It seems that Jenna – who split from Channing Tatum, 38, six months ago – is back on the dating scene, following reports that her ex is seeing British singer Jessie J, 30. As for who the World Of Dance host’s new man is, Us Weekly didn’t say much, as their insider claimed Jenna’s new beau “isn’t well known.”

Hey, if he’s famous or not, so long as she’s happy, it’s all good. After nine years of marriage, Jenna and Channing called it quits in April. While fans were sad to see them split, she said that the divorce was the best thing for her, Channing and their 5-year-old daughter Everly Tatum. “It’s always challenging to go through a big change and have the whole world have an opinion about it,” she told Women’s Health in July. “It’s okay for a relationship to change into a new form that is actually better for both people involved, and I think that’s maybe what shocked everyone so much – that it can be a positive thing. That was ultimately what happened with us.”

“I think everyone wants to hold on to what’s in front of them, but when you open your mind, saying, ‘I want what’s best for myself and my daughter,’ you have to be okay with however that looks,” she added. The two continue to co-parent their daughter and appear to remain close. Jenna also wasn’t upset over the reports that Jessie and Channing were dating, as a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that “if he and Jessie get serious, then…Jenna will be warm and welcoming” to her.

While the first report of Channing and Jessie claimed they had been dating for two months, Internet sleuths may have found evidence of their romance online. On Sept. 11, Jessie tweeted a picture of herself in her underwear, she said she put Ginuwine’s “Pony” on and “danced around my hotel room like a maniac.” Channing stripped to that song in Magic Mike. Less than a week later, during an Instagram Live session, Channing left a series of telling emojis – a tongue-sticking out, followed by three smiling faces. Wonder what emoji Jenna will use with her mystery man?