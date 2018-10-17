Jenna Dewan & Channing Tatum: Are They Still Talking Now That They’re Dating New People? The Truth

Breakups in Hollywood can be hard. What’s even harder is the post-breakup, when all eyes are on your every move! So, how are Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum dealing after apparently moving on with other people? We have the scoop!

Jenna Dewan, 37, and Channing Tatum, 38, have reportedly both moved on with other people after announcing their split just six months ago. And, while it’s only been a short while, these two are getting along just fine! “Everything has been civil and friendly between Jenna and Channing since their split. They’re not at all like other celeb couples who carry on nasty, public divorce wars in public,” a source close to Jenna tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY!

“When Jenna and Channing decided to divorce, they both agreed that they wanted to make things as amicable as possible for the sake of their daughter,” Everly, 5, the insider explains. “Their main goal was making sure Everly knew that both of her parents still loved her very much. They wanted to provide a safe and consistent environment for her.”

The source goes on to not that although it was a painful situation to go through, as any end to a longterm relationship is, Jenna and Channing have a mutual respect with one another. “They were together for so long that they knew, no matter what, they’d always remain friend, and in each other’s lives on some level,” the insider says. “They decided to move forward with the divorce as friendly and civil as possible. They still talk and text on a regular basis and feel lucky enough that they’re able to handle the breakup in a mature manner.”

Now, it’s all about moving forward with their new normal. — A life as co-parents, and apparently searching for new love. Channing has reportedly moved on with British singer, Jessie J, 30. The news of a romance broke on October 11, with reports claiming the actor and singer have been seeing one another for a few months. Channing and Jessie were first spotted together playing a round of mini golf in Seattle on October 6, according to a Twitter user. The fan also noted that the apparent new couple was with “a bodyguard and a few other people.”

Meanwhile, Jenna reportedly has a new man of her own. The World of Dance host is “seeing someone new,” according to a new report, which claims her apparent new beau “isn’t well known.”

Jenna and Channing announced they were separating after nearly nine years of marriage, on April 2. “We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” the pair said in a joint statement, which was shared on their Twitter and Instagram pages. “There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.”

The two met on set of Step Up back in 2006, where they played lovers. Jenna and Channing later tied the knot in 2009, and welcomed their daughter, Everly, now 5, four years later.