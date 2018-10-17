Jen Harley Says Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Is Her ‘Soulmate’ But Admits She Has ‘No Plans’ To Marry Him

Jen Harley got real about her relationship with Ronnie in an Instagram Q&A, and even revealed whether or not she plans to marry her ‘Jersey Shore’ baby daddy!

Jen Harley was incredibly candid in her Instagram Q&A, going so far as to blame the Jersey Shore franchise for hurting her rocky relationship with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. Then, a fan asked Jen if she and Ron were going to get married, and she wrote, “No, we have no plans on getting married.” However, it wasn’t all bad! The next question was, “Why Ron? Because of his money?” to which she went into a long explanation about why they’re together, and it was actually really touching! “LOL let me be clear I had my own money owned my own house cars etc. before Ron. I’ve never been broke or needed to live off of someone ever,” the mom of Ariana Sky wrote.

“I’m with him because I love him and we have a connection that most people do not have and it sucks you guys do not get to see it on JS but it’s there and it’s real and I do believe he’s my soulmate,” Jen continued. So sweet! Jen and Ronnie have had a rocky few months, but now their relationship seems strong. They called it quits after the birth of their daughter, and had some public, documented fights in the months following. At one point, the former couple were involved in a domestic dispute in Las Vegas, with the police confirming they got into a physical altercation. Shortly after Jen was arrested for domestic violence for another incident, she and Ronnie seemed to reconcile and spend July 4th together. They’ve seemed to be a unit since, and earlier this month Jen even gave a relationship update, posting a video of the two saying, “We went through a rough time but we are strong and best we’ve ever been. I love you and have your back always.”

HollywoodLife.com also heard, EXCLUSIVELY, that the pair were working hard to get back to where they were before their vicious fighting was made public on Jersey Shore. “It’s not fun having their worst moments played out on national TV but the silver lining is that it’s making Jen and Ronnie closer and more united.” No wonder Jen wants Ronnie and their relationship off the air!