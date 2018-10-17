Drake’s Determined To Protect His Child & Be A Good Father Privately

Drake is working hard to be a supportive father and make sure his baby son, Adonis, lives in a safe environment and stays away from the dramatic spotlight.

Drake, 31, has been doing what he can to be a protective father since the world found out about his baby son, Adonis, and he’s willing to go above and beyond to make sure his son lives a safe and happy life. “Drake is determined to protect his baby from the world,” a source close to Drake EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Drake prefers that his child live overseas and quietly with his baby mama. Drake wants his child to grow up in a safe environment, away from the nasty hip hop feuds that he deals with daily. He is determined to be a good father, and his plan has been to keep his baby safe with his mother, and away from all the drama that spills into his life daily. When his tour is finished, Drake has set aside time to spend with his son before going back into the studio and working on some other projects.”

We can definitely understand Drake’s feelings since he’s been in constant headlines over what was once his secret son. Although we’ve seen vague photos of Adonis on his mom’s social media account, Drake has yet to post any pics of his bundle of joy. The closest he’s come to sharing any information about his new baby was when he rapped about the situation on some tracks off his album Scorpion.

In addition to caring about Adonis, Drake’s been busy keeping a steady career. He’s been on tour with Migos and has been getting amazing reviews for his performances. Although he had to cancel some shows last month due to getting sick, it seems he is healthy and better than ever at his craft. We truly can’t wait to see more of what he has in store and we wish him all the best in being a father!