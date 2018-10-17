When Donald Trump Calls Stormy Daniels ‘Horseface,’ He Insults Every Woman In America

Whatever your political affiliation or your opinion on Stormy Daniels, if you are a woman, you are being dissed by the President every time he calls a woman by a derogatory term.

Porn star Stormy Daniels, 39, may not be your cup of tea, but even if she isn’t, you should be offended when Donald Trump, the President of the United States demeans her by tweeting that she is a “Horseface,” which he did on Oct. 16. This is just the latest string of insults about women’s looks that he has flung in recent years. He described former Miss America Alicia Machado as “Miss Piggy,” described supermodel Heidi Klum as “sadly, she’s no longer a 10,” described TV anchor Megyn Kelly as a “bimbo” who had blood coming out of her “eyes” or her “whatever.” He dissed his former Republican rival for the Republican presidential nomination, Carly Fiorino’s, face — “Look at that face. Would anyone vote for that?” Has called Rosie O’Donnell, “fat little Rosie” and “pig,” labeled former aide, Omarosa Manigault, “a dog,” and even dissed Hillary Clinton’s figure after one of their debates, “When she walked in front of me, believe me, I wasn’t impressed.”

Now, he’s slagging blonde bombshell Stormy’s looks — because she has lost one of her legal battles with him — a defamation suit, after he called her a liar, but that’s besides the point. Donald Trump likes to insult women’s looks. Donald Trump also likes to insult women’s intelligence. Donald Trump also just plain likes to insult women. He has called Democratic Congresswoman, Maxine Waters, “extraordinarily low IQ,” more than once. He has repeatedly swiped at “Pocahontas,” Senator Elizabeth Warren. He even mocked Brett Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford, as “evil” and a “liar.” In fact, he has repeatedly called all 22 women who have accused him of sexual harassment and sexual assault, “liars.”

Now, you shouldn’t have to be a Democrat to be deeply offended and concerned by the repeated disrespect to women. Can I repeat that this is The President of the United States! This is supposedly the leader of the country and the free world. He sets standards of moral behavior, at least the President has until the recent past under President Obama, who wrote a heartfelt essay about why he was a “feminist.” When Trump demeans women in every way — from their looks to their truthfulness, to their intelligence, he is giving the ok to every man in the country and in fact, the world, to demean women. And that means, to demean “you.”

And this is a President with the fewest female members in his cabinet in years. It’s a President who felt terrible for now Supreme Court Judge Brett Kavanaugh, who was accused of sexual misconduct by three women and who apologized for the “hoax” aka the accusations. And this is a President who firmly supported accused pedophile Roy Moore to become an Alabama senator and who also defended former aide, Rob Porter, whose two ex-wives accused him of violent domestic abuse.

Do you really think that as an American woman, Donald Trump, has got our back? Sadly, I think we’re all “Horsefaces” to our President. Think about that. And if it bothers you, make sure you vote in the midterms on Nov. 6. Register to vote in the embedded module below.