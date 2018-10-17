Chris Brown Thrilled To Be Friends With Drake Again — As Long As He Stays Away From Rihanna

Chris Brown has bonded with his new pal Drake, and not because they share the same ex, HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned! Find out what they have most in common, and why Rihanna’s the deal-breaker, here.

Chris Brown, 29, has associated with Drake, 31, beyond the Los Angeles concert stage they shared on Oct. 12! After squashing their beef on stage, we learned what has brought new life to this friendship…and what could end it! “Chris is hyped his feud with Drake is over, he’s not about hanging on to the negativity,” a hip hop insider EXCLUSIVELY shares with HollywoodLife. “There is one deal-breaker that could very easily destroy this truce and that’s Rihanna, their peace really hinges on her. If Drake ever shoots his shot with Rihanna again that would be a deal-breaker for Chris.” Drake broke that deal years before after dating RiRi, but we’ve learned how him and Chris got past that awkward bit of history.

“Now that Drake and Chris are talking again one of the biggest things they’ve bonded over is fatherhood,” our insider reveals. Chris has a four-year-old daughter, Royalty, while it was revealed just this year that Drake fathers a son, Adonis, who was born in 2017. “Chris is ahead of Drake on it all and so he has been giving him all kinds of advice,” our insider continues. “Becoming a father changed Chris so much and made him want to be a role model for his daughter and he shared that with Drake. Drake was excited to show Chris pictures of his son. And Chris has Royalty’s pic as his screensaver so they both did the whole proud father thing.” Too cute.

Although he didn’t name drop, Drake was anything but cryptic when revealing why him and Chris weren’t friends in 2013. “At one point in life, the woman [Chris] loves fell into my lap,” he said during an interview on Keep It Thoro. But a tussle at New York City’s W.i.P. nightclub a year before already clued everyone in! Bottles flew between the rappers’ entourages because Breezy’s bodyguard Patrick Strickland claimed that Drake sent Chris a note that said “I’m f***ing the love of your life,” TMZ reported. It’s clear Drake was most likely referring to RiRi! “Rihanna is off limits to Drake if he wants to say cool with Chris,” our source adds. Chris dated the Anti hit maker from 2008 to 2009, and briefly reunited in late 2012, but called it quits again in the summer of 2013.

Drake is just as thrilled that him and Breezy are bros again, as we’ve told you. “Drake’s so down with cutting as much unnecessary drama as possible out of his life, so he’s psyched to be cool with Chris again, and Meek,” a source close to the “Nonstop” rapper EXCLUSIVELY told us on Oct. 14. “After all that’s gone down this year, especially Mac [Miller]’s death, Drake has really re-evaluated what’s important in life, and what’s not.” But like Chris, Drake has a deal-breaker too! “This doesn’t mean Drake’s now gonna be some pushover peace and love soft touch,” our source added. “If you come at him, his family, or his circle, he’ll hit back still — hard.”