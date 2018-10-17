‘Teen Mom OG’s Tyler & Catelynn Reveal Baby’s Gender — Boy Or Girl?

No more guessing games! Catelynn Lowell dished if she and Tyler will be having their third daughter, or first son, in an interview on Oct. 17. See the adorable way their toddler Novalee helped reveal the baby’s gender!

Breaking news, Teen Mom OG fans! Catelynn Lowell, 26, finally spilled the gender of her third child with Tyler Baltierra, 26, after announcing her pregnancy on Sept. 13. Drum roll please…Novalee, 3, is getting a sister! “I was so shocked that it was a girl because I for sure thought it was a boy,” Catelynn admitted to Us Weekly in an interview published on Oct. 17. “Tyler knew the sex before I did. When we did our gender reveal, I was so shocked I almost cried because I wanted a boy so badly.” So how does Catelynn feel now that she’s processed the news?

“I’m super excited it’s a girl now,” she continued to tell the outlet. “Since our miscarriage, I just am thankful to get another chance, and as long as it’s healthy, that’s all that matters!” The MTV star confirmed she suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage in the Season 2 episode of Teen Mom OG that aired on Feb. 26. But that doesn’t mean Catelynn and Tyler won’t stop trying for a boy! She admitted during the interview that her and Tyler had “talked about trying again,” and added, “We definitely want to have a boy, but if God only wants us to have girls, then that’s just what it is.” She won’t be so shocked at the next gender reveal! “It will be a houseful of ALL girls! Poor Tyler,” Catelynn joked.

While the parents originally wanted to add a boy to their family of three, Novalee’s wish came true. As we’ve told you on Sept. 14, the toddler exclaimed, “I need a sister!” in a sneak peek clip for Season 3. Understandably, Novalee was happy to announce the news on social media when her mom enlisted her help! At the same time the interview surfaced, Catelynn posted the most adorable photo to Instagram of Novalee holding a gender reveal sign. “I am such a pretty little girl my mommy & daddy wanted another one to be their world,” the sign began to read. We had the same expression as Novalee when we discovered the exciting news!

This will be Catelynn and Tyler’s second child in their household, as they put up their first child for adoption in 2009. Although we’re thrilled for the soon-to-be family of four, the gender reveal news arrived during a bit of an awkward time. Tyler is now being accused of liking a comment that slammed his pregnant wife — get the full scoop in the article linked!