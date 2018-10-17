Someone’s ready to be a big sister! Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra’s daughter Novalee couldn’t keep the smile off her face when she saw her sibling’s sonogram. Take a look!

Nobody is more excited for Catelynn Lowell, 26, and Tyler Baltierra, 26, to have their third baby than their daughter Novalee. In fact, the three-year-old freaked the first time she got a look at an ultrasound pic of her younger sibling. Wearing a pink sweater and a blue bow in her hair, the toddler hugged the sonogram to her chest and then planted a big kiss right on it. “It’s waving to me,” she said. She held it up proudly, spun around and literally jumped up and down. Does it get any cuter than that? Her dad certainly didn’t think so. “She’s so excited to be a big sister,” Tyler captioned the sweet video. “It’s just melting this daddy’s heart to see her so happy!”

Novalee has been happy about this baby news from the start. Not only was she featured front and center in her mom’s pregnancy announcement pics, holding onto the train of her maroon dress and smiling wide, but her parents captured the moment she found out she was going to be a big sister on camera. The toddler was clearly stoked, going on about how she wanted to “walk” the baby and “feed it bubbles.” Sharing the spotlight with a newborn will definitely be an adjustment for Novalee, but we love that the toddler is so excited already. This has been a long time coming, after all. Catelynn and Tyler’s daughter, Carly, was placed with an adoptive family in 2009, and the couple tragically suffered a miscarriage earlier this year.

So when the Teen Mom stars announced that were going to have another baby in September, fans couldn’t be happier for their “rainbow baby” — and it looks like Novalee feels the same. “We were using protection and everything and still got pregnant,” Catelynn said during her reveal. “This baby just wanted to be here.”

But while this baby wasn’t expected, it sure is going to be loved! When Catelynn first shared her sonogram with the world on Sept. 22, she wrote, “Already can’t wait to meet you little nugget.” Aw!

Novalee can’t wait either — there’s no question about that. So the only thing we’re left wondering is, are Catelynn and Tyler having a boy or a girl? The reality stars have been hush-hush about the sex of their baby. Maybe Novalee’s adorable antics will be featured in the reveal? We’ve got our fingers crossed!