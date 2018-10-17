Carrie Underwood Brings Girl Power To CMT Artists Of The Year & Performs With 2019 Tourmates

They won’t hit the road together until 2019, but Carrie Underwood, Runaway June and Maddie & Tae gave us a taste of what we can expect with an epic collaboration at CMT Artists of the Year on Oct. 17!

Carrie Underwood took the stage to perform while being honored at the 2018 CMT Artists of the Year ceremony, and she was joined by some very special guests — the ladies from Runaway June and Maddie & Tae! The rising country acts will open for Carrie on her Cry Pretty Tour 360, which kicks off next spring, so it was only fitting that they were her special guests at the show. For their performance, the ladies brought new and old country together, with a setlist that spanned generations of females in the genre — Tammy Wynette, Dolly Parton, Naomi and Wynonna Judd, Martina McBride, Faith Hill, Reba McEntire, Shania Twain, and of course, Carrie herself!

This year’s Artists of the Year is ALL about girl power. In fact, all seven honorees are female! In addition to Carrie, the other women being honored are: Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, and Hillary Scott. While all of these women have had groundbreaking moments in their careers this year, Carrie has arguably had the most exciting few months of all. 2018 got off to a rough start for the American Idol winner — she suffered a miscarriage while recovering from a fall that left her with a broken wrist and busted up face — but once she returned to the spotlight at the end of March, it’s seemingly been ALL positive.

Not only did Carrie release her first album in three years, Cry Pretty, back in September, but she also confirmed that she and Mike Fisher are expecting their second child together! With the baby’s due date just months away, Carrie was obviously very pregnant during her Artists of the Year performance — but that didn’t stop her from SLAYING onstage.

Next month, Carrie will return to host the 2018 CMA Awards with Brad Paisley. It will be their 11th time hosting the show, and we can’t wait to see what they bring this time!