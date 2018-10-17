Cardi B’s New Music Full Of Nicki Minaj Disses: She Wants To ‘Keep It Real’ In Her Raps

Nicki Minaj is reportedly the victim of some major disses on a new Cardi B song, and the rapper is eager to put the lyrics out into the world. However, if the powers that be have their way…we may never hear it. Here’s why.

Cardi B has written a scathing diss track about Nicki Minaj after their wild feud was taken to the next level in September, according to TMZ. The site reports that Cardi wrote lyrics that take “serious jabs” at Nicki, but those on her team are at war over whether or not she should put the song out for the public. Some people in Cardi’s camp reportedly want the rapper to squash the lyrics, as they feel the best strategy is to just “ignore” Nicki because a diss track will only increase the spotlight put on her.

However, Cardi is never one to shy away from drama, and that includes in her songs. “She thinks keeping the lyrics in is the only way to keep it real,” a source close to the 26-year-old told TMZ. Rumors of a feud between Nicki and Cardi escalated for months before things finally came to a head when the ladies came face-to-face at a New York Fashion Week party on Sept. 7. During that incident, Cardi confronted Nicki for allegedly liking a tweet that commented on her parenting, and things got physical. Cardi even threw a shoe at her nemesis! However, the scuffle was broken up before either lady could lay a hand on the other.

After the altercation, Nicki denied ever commenting on Cardi’s parenting, but by that point, her beef with the rapper was already set in stone. Cardi has been criticized for making the drama so public, but she defended the decision in an interview shortly after the fact. “So many people say that party wasn’t the time or the place,” she told W. “But I’m not going to catch another artist in the grocery store or down the block.” Well, that’s true!

Somehow, the ladies have been able to avoid each other since the NYFW debacle, but that clearly won’t last forever!