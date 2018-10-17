BTS Fans Go Wild After Pop Group Signs New 7-Year Contract: ‘This Is The Best News Ever’

BTS will grace our concert stages until 2026! The BTS army posted a flurry of tweets celebrating that their seven favorite K-Pop stars will stick together for another seven years. Read BTS’ statement, here.

Don’t start worrying about solo careers, BTS army — our favorite K-Pop group isn’t going anywhere. BTS members RM (Kim Namjoon), Jin (Kim Seokjin), J-Hope (Jung Hoseok), Jeon Jungkook, Park Jimin, Suga (Min Yoongi) and V (Kim Taehyung) renewed their contracts with Big Hit Entertainment, extending their stay with the company for another seven years. The group issued a statement expressing their goals from now until 2026! “We respect our mentor, producer [and Big Hit founder] Bang Si-Hyuk who has continued to show us a vision for our future from even before debut and have helped us form our perspective of the world and music,” the statement read, which was emailed to Billboard on Oct. 17. “With Big Hit Entertainment’s support, we’ll continue to strive to give our best for fans all around the world.” Big Hit Entertainment also explained why it offered such a long contract period!

“It is our philosophy that we should cater the best to artists who’s achieving an unprecedented global success,” the company said in the email. “After the thorough discussion with seven members of BTS, we decided to renew the contract before the world tour to ensure more stable, long-term activities.” We like the sounds of “long-term activities”! The seven members have already been a tight unit for six years, releasing their first album 2 Cool 4 Skool in 2013. Fans went wild knowing that BTS’ six-year run will expand into 13 years.

“Seriously guys this is the best news ever. another 7 years with the 7 boys who make me the happiest,” one fan tweeted after the announcement. Another fan pointed out exactly what we can look forward to in the upcoming years. “Seven more years of namjoon‘s wise words, seokjin’s dad jokes, yoongi’s savage replies, hoseok’s bright smile, taehyung’s artistry, jimin’s beautiful laugh, jungkook’s many talents,” he tweeted. A third fan joked that he’ll be “broke for another 7 years as well.”

I’ll be 29 and maybe already with a family and I can imagine myself like this at 12am KST sending everyone to school or telling them to stfu because bts is making a comeback #7MoreYearsOfBTS pic.twitter.com/rE09EMwbyk — silvia (@dearillegirl) October 18, 2018

It’s a good day to be in the BTS army. Now, can we also expect that collaboration with Daddy Yankee?