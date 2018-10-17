Ariana Grande Could Be Experiencing ‘Survivor’s Guilt’ After Mac Miller’s OD & Concert Bombing — Expert Speaks

Ariana Grande has had her share of ups and downs this past year and a half, so we totally understand why the pop star is taking some much needed time out of the spotlight!

As many of you know, this past year and a half has not been easy for Ariana Grande, 25. The pop star has suffered a heartbreaking loss, sad breakup, and a horrific tragedy in a very short period of time. It’s no wonder she has decided to back out of several public appearances to take a moment to heal her broken heart. So we wanted to delve further and get some insight into what Ariana may be going through during this difficult period in her life. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Dr. Danielle Forshee, a Doctor of Psychology and Licensed Clinical Social Worker, who told us the beauty is likely experiencing “survivor’s guilt.”

The Grammy Award-nominated star has not only been grieving since the recent passing of her longtime ex, Mac Miller, on Sept. 7, but she was also surrounded by horror during the Manchester bombings last year. “It is not surprising that Ariana has backed out a few public appearances considering she has been exposed to some traumas,” Dr. Forshee explained. “Whenever someone close to us dies, particularly of a suicide (intentional or accidental) or a life-threatening event (such as a bombing), those close to the individual who passed, and those exposed to the physical threat of death (bombing) typically experience survivor’s guilt.” Even with time, it hasn’t gotten any easier for the “God Is a Woman” singer to process what she and her fans went through on May 22, 2017, when bombs were detonated outside her concert at the Manchester Arena. Twenty-two innocent people died and 139 more were left injured in the horrific attack, which was carried out by suicide bomber, Salman Ramadan Abedi. “Survivor’s guilt is experienced by someone who has survived an incident in which others died and can create persistent emotional stress over time,” Dr. Forshee described. “Typically, for someone who has experienced more than one trauma, it is likely that they will have more intense symptoms.”

“In addition to survivor’s guilt that Ariana may be experiencing, she may also be struggling with symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder,” Dr. Forshee continued. “Survivor’s guilt and symptoms of PTSD can create distress to the point where they have difficulty concentrating and focusing at work, in social situations, or other areas of their life that they never had a problem in previously.” Mac Miller’s death reportedly took a huge toll on Ariana’s emotional well-being and may have even been a factor in breaking off her engagement to Pete Davidson after just four months. “It appears that Ariana may have been able to get her immediate emotional needs met from her relationship with Pete Davidson at a time where she needed it the most, although, it is likely that the benefits she received were masking the struggles that were going on underneath the surface for Ariana.”

“This happens quite often where people tend to gravitate toward the solace of companionship and relationships when they are feeling empty or experiencing negative emotions or thoughts on the inside and do not know another way to feel good. Calling off the engagement to Pete may be coming at a time after the dust has settled in her relationship with him where she is realizing that she needs to focus on healing herself,” Dr. Forshee explained. As far as what she recommends in terms of Ariana healing? “Surrounding yourself with your strong inner circle of friends and support is essential. Taking some time to have compassion for the fact that we are human and there’s only so much the human mind can handle when it comes to trauma,” she noted. “Quite a bit of people tend to not seek treatment or the support of those around them due to a faulty belief system that reaching out for help equals weakness. This is simply not the case when it comes to exposure to trauma because, when we are exposed to trauma, our brain starts to process the world differently and we need to learn how to manage the new way in which our brain processes things.” And the clear bottom line is that, “It would be very important, particularly after being exposed to two separate traumas, that Ariana seek professional help from a qualified mental health counselor in the area of trauma.”