Ariana Grande Breaks Silence On Pete Davidson Split: ‘It’s Very Sad’ & I’m Taking A Social Media Break

Two days after news broke that Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson had split, she broke her silence in a now-deleted social media post, and admitted she’s extremely ‘sad’ over the breakup.

Ariana Grande just broke her silence on the news of her and Pete Davidson’s breakup. The singer, 25, took to her Instagram Story on Oct. 16 to let her followers in on how she’s feeling. After taping a segment for NBC’s A Very Wicked Halloween on the 16th, Ariana wrote, “Today was v special and I’m so grateful I was able to be there. “Time to say bye bye to the Internet for just a lil bit. It’s hard not to bump news n stuff that I’m not tryna see rn. It’s very sad and we’re all tryin very hard to keep goin. love u. And thank you for bein there always.” She has since deleted the post.

Earlier in the day, Ariana admitted she was suffering from “anxiety,” and almost pulled out of the Wicked special at the last minute. As HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, the singer has been struggling in the aftermath of her ex, Mac Miller’s death, which was reportedly a “tipping point” in her decision to end things with Pete. Ari was not wearing her engagement ring from the SNL star at the Oct. 16 taping, which came after TMZ reported that she had given it back to him when they split.

Fans were devastated when TMZ first reported news of the breakup on Oct. 14. Ariana and Pete called off their engagement over the weekend, with a mutual agreement that it wasn’t the right time for their relationship to take off, sources told the outlet. The site was also told that the pair still have love for each other, but things are over romantically.

While the news came as a shock, there were a few clues that a breakup was imminent. Ahead of the news, Pete changed his Ariana-inspired bunny ears tattoo into a heart, causing fans to speculate if they were headed toward a split. The “God Is A Woman” hitmaker also dropped out of a scheduled appearance at the Barbara Berlanti Heroes Gala in Los Angeles just one day before the report came out.

Ariana and Pete announced their surprise engagement in May, just a few weeks after they reportedly began dating. Things moved fast over the summer, with them quickly moving into a Manhattan apartment together. They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 20, where they happily kissed in front of the cameras.

Things took a turn a few weeks later, though, when Mac died from an apparent overdose on Sept. 7. Ariana then decided to skip the Emmys on Sept. 17 and the Saturday Night Live cast member stayed in New York to be with her.

Ariana’s rep issued a statement, confirming that his client would be taking a break from the public eye to heal after the breakup. “Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend,” the statement read. “She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding.”