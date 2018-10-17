Angelina Jolie Flashes A Huge Smile As She Bonds With Vivienne, 10, Amidst Divorce Drama

Angelina Jolie was grinning ear-to-ear while spending time with her adorable daughter, Vivienne, on October 15. You have to see these sweet pics from Viv’s karate graduation!

Congratulations to Vivienne Jolie-Pitt! Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt‘s 10-year-old daughter just graduated from her karate course, and mom was all smiles while celebrating the milestone achievement. Angelina was positively elated and looked oh-so proud of her little girl as they strolled out of the dojo in the Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles. How cute does Vivienne look in her uniform?? CLICK HERE to see the pics of Angelina and Vivienne celebrating her big day!

It’s rare that we see Angelina or Brad with only one of their six children; they usually hang out together in a group. Angelina clearly wanted to make this day extra-special for her daughter and recognize her accomplishment with her full attention. It’s unclear what they did after they left the studio, but hopefully there was some ice cream involved! You know, it’s easy to forget sometimes that celebrities are really just normal parents. Angelina, according to eyewitnesses who spoke to Daily Mail, was chatting with the other parents at the graduation and cheering her daughter on.

Angelina’s fun afternoon with Vivienne comes in the midst of her custody battle with ex-husband Brad. The two have been fighting over this since she filed for divorce in September 2016, and it doesn’t seem like there’s any end in sight. What Angelina wants is primary custody of the kids — Maddox, 17, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and Vivienne and her twin Knox, 10. There’s a lot at stake for Brad here, and it’s all weighing on him heavily. “The past couple of years have been a living hell for Brad,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “and it’s made him question if he ever actually, truly, knew the real Angelina, because he never imagined that the woman he fell in love with and married could behave in the way she has toward him.”