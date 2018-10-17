‘American Horror Story’: Jessica Lange Returns — What Happened To Constance After ‘Murder House’?

Jessica Lange made her triumphant return as Constance Langdon on the Oct. 17 episode of ‘AHS: Apocalypse.’ A lot of has changed since the last time we saw Constance.

Madison (Emma Roberts) and Behold Chablis (Billy Porter) go to Murder House to get answers about their new Supreme, Michael Langdon. When they get there, Constance Langdon (Jessica Lange) is there in all her glory, as well as Billie Dean Howard (Sarah Paulson). “I’m Constance Langdon, and this is my f**king house,” she says. Constance tells Madison and Behold everything she learned raising Michael after they get rid of Moira, who happily leaves. Moira is buried with her mother at last. At first, he was only killing animals, but he eventually graduated to human beings.

“It was Michael that made me realize that I was put on this Earth to raise the monsters,” Constance says. She admits she realized that Michael (Cody Fern) was something else when he aged a decade overnight. He nearly strangled Constance to death.

Michael continued killing, and Constance feared he was going to kill her next. So, what did she do? Constance went to Murder House and killed herself in the most Constance Langdon way, with booze and pills. Michael found her body and mourned the loss of the only mother figure in his life. At least he felt something. Constance suddenly disappeared before his eyes. As we all know, the ghosts in Murder House can choose who they appear to. Ben told Michael that Constance didn’t want to see him anymore. Ben wanted to help Michael and become a father figure to him, but he couldn’t shake Michael of the evil inside. Michael eventually embraced the darkness.

Michael doesn’t just have the ability to kill other people. He can destroy their souls — even ghosts. As for Constance, she’s living the life in Murder House, bossing Moira (Frances Conroy) around and putting her nose (and perfect hair) in other people’s business. What a perfect way to bring our beloved American Horror Story queen back.