Abby Lee Miller Looks Healthy Again After Finishing Grueling Chemo Treatment For Burkitt Lymphoma

It’s been one month since Abby Lee Miller last shared a video of her chemo treatment, and the ‘Dance Moms’ star is now glowing as she gets in the holiday spirit! See her Halloween-themed portrait from Oct. 16, here.

Abby Lee Miller, 52, continues to look healthier day after day! The Dance Moms star, who had undergone five rounds of chemotherapy, showed off her radiant complexion and smile to Instagram fans on Oct. 16. “You can usually find me flying around on my broom this time of year, but I thought I’d relax & enjoy all my little pretties,” she captioned the gorgeous portrait, taken among a patch of pumpkins. She even wore a shirt adorned with two friendly ghosts for the occasion! It fills our hearts seeing the Lifetime queen look like she’s ready to resume her small screen throne after battling Burkitt lymphoma since April. The rare cancer is a form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma that is acknowledged as the “most aggressive form of lymphoma and is one of the fastest growing of all cancers,” according to the Cancer Treatment Centers of America.

The owner of The Abby Lee Dance Company last shared a video of her receiving chemotherapy injections on Sept. 5, a day after she reportedly “completed” her treatment, according to E! News. Abby’s Instagram feed has been a series of smiley photos with friends ever since! Fans are now anticipating whether or not Dance Moms will return for a Season 8. Executive producer Bryan Stinson tweeted in August that “thousands have submitted wanting to train and compete with @Abby_Lee_Miller,” and that her and production “can’t even get through all the submissions.” But just last week, Abby posted a selfie with Bryan and accompanied it with a cryptic caption. “This little devil told me we were coming back for Season 8,” she wrote. “Not sure if there’s any truth to that? [Bryan] aka Satan has been known to lie before!” It’s unclear if she was being serious, since she was also using the dance mom hashtag. Many fans in the comments section were left puzzled.

At least Abby confirmed another Lifetime project is happening! She shared the good news to Instagram on Sept. 18, writing, “Shooting for a new Lifetime Special in the big gym at the magnificent California Rehabilitation Center! Wish I could’ve stayed longer!” It’s amazing that she even has the energy for one TV show, considering all that she’s been through. Abby’s emergency spinal surgery in April led to the diagnosis of her Burkitt lymphoma and 4 1/2 months in rehab, as we’ve told you on Sept. 5. And her battle with cancer arrived after an eight-month stint in prison for bankruptcy fraud, from which she was released in March of 2018.

Abby is back with her signature glamour, as you can see above! The dancing queen’s feeling so good, she even hit West Hollywood’s Rage nightclub ahead of her birthday on Sept. 19. See more photos of her looking healthy post-chemo in our gallery above.