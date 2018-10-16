Zendaya Is New Ambassador & Designer For Tommy Hilfiger — Stepping Into Gigi Hadid’s Shoes

Following Gigi Hadid’s four successful collections with Tommy, the brand announced on Oct. 16 that Zendaya is the new global ambassador, with a collaborative collection coming soon!

Zendaya, 22, and Tommy Hilfiger will co-design a collection called TommyXZendaya, which will be revealed to the world in Spring 2019. We wonder if Zendaya will appear on the runway! One thing is for certain — she will appear in global advertisements and campaigns modeling the new line, and we are so excited! “Fashion is more than just wearing cool clothes,” Zendaya said in a press release. “It’s a way to celebrate self-expression and individuality, which is extremely empowering. This is why I am proud to partner with Tommy Hilfiger.”

“I love to collaborate with people who are passionate about making their dreams a reality and who inspire the next generation to do the same,” Tommy said in the release. “Zendaya has become a global icon, using fashion to make bold statements while always staying true to herself. Our capsule collection will fuse her eclectic style with the Americana spirit of our brand.” We totally agree! Zendaya is such an icon and inspiration to so many! We love this partnership! Tommy recently collaborated with supermodel Gigi Hadid, creating four capsule collections from 2016 to 2018. Not only did she co-design the looks, but she rocked them on the runway during Fashion Week.

In the Fall of 2018, Tommy debuted his collaboration with Formula One Driver Lewis Hamilton. For his latest show, Fall 2018, Hailey Baldwin and Winnie Harlow walked the runway in Shanghai, China. See more photos from the cool show in the gallery attached above!