WI Teen, 13, Reported Missing After Her Parents Are Found Dead In Their Home — Tragic Details

After both of her parents were found dead in their Wisconsin home, a 13-year-old teen, Jayme Closs, remains missing. Here are the details.

This is just heartbreaking. A teenage girl was reported missing in Barron, Wisconsin, on Oct. 15, after both of her parents were discovered dead inside their home, according to NBC. Jayme Closs, 13, was not able to be found in the house upon police arrival, and is now being considered “missing and endangered.” When deputies arrived, they found the bodies of James Closs, 56, and his wife Denise, 46, whom were identified as the teen’s parents.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said that evidence indicated the Closses had been shot. “This was a gunshot crime scene,” he said, although no weapons were found nearby. The terrifying discovery was made after authorities received a 911 call from an unknown caller, asking for help. The Sheriff said yelling could be heard on the call, but other than that, the call provided little information. Investigators also said that the teenager may have been abducted from the home at gunpoint.

Authorities have now issued an Amber Alert for the teen. “At the end of the end of the day, I want a 13-year-old here safe and sound. That’s our goal. That’s our only goal right now,” Sheriff Fitzgerald said at a news briefing. Police in Miami were investigating a possible sighting of the teen at a gas station, but they could not confirm the authenticity of the tip. “If it was her, she was in a black Ford Explorer with a possible WI plate of I60WER,” the department said. “If you have any information please call 911 immediately,” they added.

There were no leads or suspects as of early morning on Oct. 16, and police said that anyone with information about the case should contact the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.