Tinashe Gushes Over ‘DWTS’ Pro Brandon After Shocking Elimination: You Taught Me ‘So Much’

Tinashe has so much love for her ‘DWTS’ partner Brandon Armstrong. After their unexpected elimination on Oct. 15, Tinashe posted a sweet message on Instagram about Brandon and called him a ‘great friend.’

Tinashe, 25, and Brandon Armstrong were Dancing With the Stars season 27 frontrunners, but they were shockingly eliminated on the Oct. 15 episode. Even though they’ve had some of the highest scores these past few weeks, the couple was sent home. “This experience on #DWTS was so much fun, I made so many new friends, and I’m so happy I had such an awesome partner to share it with,” Tinashe wrote on Instagram. “Thank you @brandon_armstrong94 for teaching me so much and also being a great friend. Love ya, Bran Bran ❤️ …and thank you so much to everyone else on the show for being so sweet. Y’all are like a crazy family and it’s amazing.”

The judges were in shock and audience booed when Tinashe and Brandon were sent home. Many believed they would make it all the way to the end! The next day on Good Morning America, Tinashe had no hard feelings about getting eliminated. “It was so much fun,” she said. “I had a great time.”

Tinashe and Brandon were one of many amazing couples to go home way too soon. Maks Chmerkovskiy and Glee’s Heather Morris were eliminated in week 5 of season 24, despite being the couple fans thought would win. Sabrina Bryan and Mark Ballas were in eliminated in week 6 of season 5 after receiving a perfect score from the judges. Dancing With the Stars season 27 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.