Tiffany Trump Shows Off Her Legs In Sexy Black Mini Dress As She Celebrates Turning 25 – See Pics

Happy Birthday Tiffany Trump! The president’s youngest daughter marked her 25th birthday with a few glam photos, proving she celebrated in style.

What do you do on your 25th birthday when your dad – who is president of the United States – owns a fancy hotel in Washington D.C.? If you’re Tiffany Trump you put on a sexy black mini dress and take a few photos marking the occasion. Donald Trump’s youngest daughter, who turned 25 on Oct. 13, shared photos of her special day with fans on Instagram on Oct. 15. In the series of photos the blonde showed off her legs while posing in the glitzy hotel. In a couple of shots she clutches a unicorn balloon. In another she casually walked down a of flight of stairs while glancing at the camera.

Of course, Tiffany’s mom – Trump’s second ex-wife Marla Maples – loved the pics of her only child. “That’s my girl,” she wrote. Trump’s MAGA fans also flooded the first daughter’s Instagram page with complimentary comments. “Happy Birthday gorgeous (a few days late). God bless you and your family!” one follower gushed. “Perfectly stunning,” another fan wrote.

A few days earlier, over on her page, big sis Ivanka Trump, 36, wished Tiffany a happy birthday by posting a series of photos of them throughout the years. Trump himself sent the fourth of his five children birthday greetings by sharing a pic of them on his Instagram account, adding, “Happy Birthday @tiffanytrump, so proud of you!”

But Tiffany’s mommy paid the most gushing tribute, sharing a photo of her cradling baby Tiffany on her Instagram page. She captioned the throwback pic, “On this day, 25 years ago, 12:50 PM in West Palm Beach, FL our beautiful daughter @tiffanytrump was born. You are a blessed gift to this world and my life my girl… keep shining.”

Tiffany didn’t drop any clues about what she actually did to celebrate her special day, or if she spent it with either of her parents or siblings at all. Whatever she did though, if her pics are anything to go by, she looked super glamorous doing it!